AEW Star Done With The Company – Sends Message On Social Media

It appears that Ivelisse is no longer working for AEW. Ivelisse last wrestled for AEW on the February 24th edition of AEW Dark and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently reported on the situation:

“The story was there was an issue with her and ‘a few’ coaches and she’s not being booked right now, but it’s not like she’s been let go either at this point.”

Fightful Select confirmed that Ivelisse hasn’t been at AEW tapings as of late. It was also noted that a few weeks ago, Ivelisse stated that she was still with the company.

Ivelisse wrote the following on Twitter today:

History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life. — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

As of Wednesday afternoon, AEW has not publicly commented on her status.