AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night.

Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”

Friday night on Rampage, AEW announced that Andrade El Idolo will put his career on the line against Preston “10” Vance’s mask. The match was made after the two met face-to-face in a backstage segment.

On Twitter, Andrade gave a response to a fan who had speculated that this could be a plan to keep him off of television for a couple of months in a manner similar to how they treated MJF.

Andrade responded, “Soy EL ÍDOLO ANDRADE NO ESE Niño.” That translates to, “I am Andrade El Idolo, not that little boy.”

Another user shared that they were praying for 10 to come out on top in the match. Andrade responded, “Me Too!!”

Even though it might appear that Andrade is going to win, it is important to point out that AEW has mentioned that the upcoming Rampage show next Friday will mark the two-year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match, which means that in theory, Vance should win against Andrade.

It has been reported that Tony Khan is refusing to grant releases. If his contract is not yet up for renewal and he remains in the company, then Vance may end up losing the match.

With Andrade responding so publicly to fan comments, this could also be a work to swerve the fans into speculating about his reported unhappiness at the company.

On Friday night, we will find out the answer. If he does end up leaving AEW, then it seems likely that he will return to WWE.

You can check out the related tweets below:

You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade. pic.twitter.com/vDU7lOdwWl — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) October 1, 2022

Soy EL ÍDOLO ANDRADE NO ESE Niño — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 1, 2022