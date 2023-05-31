AEW Star Expected To Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Leyla Hirsch is set to be returning to the AEW ring.

Hirsch has been out with a torn ACL since her victory over Christina Marie on April 6, 2022 at the Elevation tapings, which did not air due to the injury. She had surgery on May 26 of last year after injuring herself while landing on her feet from a moonsault.

Hirsch is set to return to the ring in the near future, according to a new report from Fightful Select. In late February, she resumed ring training.

Hirsch hasn’t tweeted or posted on Instagram since her surgery, and she hasn’t tweeted at all this year.

