AEW Star Explains Why He Has Cut Ties With Teddy Hart

Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart.

The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On cutting ties with Teddy Hart a long time ago: “I kind of just stopped communicating with him and I kind of cut him off quite a while ago. And most people have commended that decision. They said, ‘You’re smart for doing that.’ I love them to death. Of course, I love the Hart family and they’ve done so good by me.”

On how he made the decision based off his experiences with Hart in MLW: “I’ve just made it abundantly clear to everybody that I don’t associate with him anymore, just based off of my experiences with him in MLW. I wanted to separate myself from Teddy. And hoped that he would get help. I just didn’t want to keep his wrestling going. I didn’t want to keep getting him booked and keep having him a part of my stable, if he’s just going to be Teddy, right?”

Check out the complete Brian Pillman Jr. interview at WrestlingInc.com.