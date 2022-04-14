AEW Star Feels Fans Should Give Satnam Singh A Chance

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star QT Marshall talked about Satnam Singh’s debut on the April 13th 2022 edition of Dynamite:

“He was the first ever Indian born NBA draftee from India. He’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there. Obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You gotta give him a chance.”

“I think the best way to put someone out there is to put them out there with guys with a lot of experience. No one knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the world title. He probably has an inch or two on Shaq.”