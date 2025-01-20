AEW Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

AEW star Prince Nana filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on January 17th for merchandising purposes, beverage purposes and entertainment services.

Nana, who signed with AEW in 2023, serves as the on-screen manager of Swerve Strickland.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Sweatshirts; Hats; Shirts”, “G & S: Coffee and coffee substitutes; Coffee drinks; Coffee”, as well as “G & S: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer.”