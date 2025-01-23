AEW Star Files To Trademark His Possible New Moniker

AEW star Anthony Bowens filed to trademark “The Pride of Pro Wrestling” term with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on January 21st for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Bowens, who signed with AEW in 2020, is a former one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-time longest reigning AEW World Trios Champion.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer.”