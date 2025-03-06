AEW Star Files To Trademark Name Of His Faction

AEW star Vincent filed to trademark the term “The Righteous” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on March 4th for entertainment services.

The Righteous is the name of Vincent’s tag team with fellow AEW/ROH star Dutch.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”