AEW Star Files Trademark for Previous Nickname

On July 28, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed submitted a trademark application to the USPTO for the term “Five Tool Player.”

Michael E. Dockins filed it for entertainment purposes. Before joining AEW, Bowens went by this nickname. The filing’s description is as follows:

“Mark For: FIVE TOOL PLAYER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Acclaimed (Bowens & Max Caster) are one of the regular tag teams on television after rising through the ranks of AEW.

The team has been pushed by AEW President Tony Khan and getting over with the fans in recent months.