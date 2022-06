According to a recent report from Fightful Select, “Jane” by Jefferson Starship will serve as the new but familiar theme song for AEW’s Orange Cassidy.

After using “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies, AEW has obtained permission to utilize the music. For what was reportedly a multi-year arrangement, AEW acquired the rights to Pixies’ song in March 2021.

On the independents, Cassidy previously used “Jane.” Wet Hot American Summer prominently featured the 1979 hit. You can check out the song below: