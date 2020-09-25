AEW Star Going Into Quarantine Due To Covid-19 Concerns

AEW star Serena Deeb announced that she will not be part of this Tuesday’s United Wrestling Network Primetime Live PPV broadcast after coming into contact with a person that tested positive for Covid-19:

“Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precaution and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.

Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first.”