AEW Star Going Into Quarantine Due To Covid-19 Concerns

AEW star Serena Deeb announced that she will not be part of this Tuesday’s United Wrestling Network Primetime Live PPV broadcast after coming into contact with a person that tested positive for Covid-19:
“Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precaution and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.
Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first.”
Allysin Kay is going to have a hell of a battle on her hands with Nicole Savoy at Prime Time Live on 9/29!
We wish Serena Deeb all the best & look forward to when we can reschedule.@unitedwrestling @Sienna @NikiMSavo @Billy @CWFHMarquez@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/dgRk4KthfE
— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2020