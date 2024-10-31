AEW Star Has Still Not Signed A New Contract Yet

One of AEW’s champions is on the free agent market.

Dustin Rhodes has been with the promotion since its launch in 2019. He currently holds the ROH Tag Team and Six Man Tag Team Championships.

Fightful reports Rhodes’ contract came up because his deal with the company was set to expire at the end of September or early October. It’s worth noting that Rhodes hasn’t wrestled for the company since his contract ended.

Negotiations between the two parties are currently underway, according to the report. Rhodes made his pro debut in September 1988. From 1995 to 2019, he worked for WWE on numerous occasions, as well as TNA Wrestling and WCW.

In 2024, he wrestled more matches than he had in 2020, and he is on track for his busiest in-ring year since 2018.