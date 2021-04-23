AEW Star Has Surgery For ACL Injury

AEW star Darius Martin of the Top Flight tag team has undergone ACL surgery.

Martin took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed the surgery.

“Had ACL surgery this morning…. First time having surgery and this anesthesia has been hitting my body like a MFer all day. Nonetheless, the road to recovery begins. It’ll be long but when I’m back, expect me to be performing at a level you’ve NEVER seen before. [hourglass emoji],” he wrote.

Martin has been out of action since before the Revolution pay-per-view in early March. Top Flight were set to work the Tag Team Casino Royale Battle Royal, but were pulled due to a reported knee injury. Dante Martin has continued to work singles matches and multi-man matches since Darius was put on the shelf. The brothers debuted with AEW in October 2020.