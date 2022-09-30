AEW Star Hints at Unhappiness

Andrade El Idolo has once again had people talking on social media, as some of his recent Twitter activity appears to indicate that he is dissatisfied with the direction of his character on AEW television.

Andrade appeared in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite this week, but he retweeted this from a fan:

“So many wrestlers are suspended. So many are injured There was a “Hurricane” also , Still AEW didn’t Let Andrade Wrestle😌 He was there in the same backstage segment for the 1000th time 🤦”

Andrade used the hashtag #FreeElIdolo in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Some fans believe he’s just trolling, but this isn’t the first time Andrade has expressed dissatisfaction with his lack of exposure.

Andrade “liked” the following tweet last month:

“@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”