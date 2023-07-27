AEW Star Injured, Pulled From Rampage Match (Spoilers Included)

AEW star Scorpio Sky is currently injured.

Sky was supposed to wrestle Kip Sabian during the AEW Rampage tapings on Wednesday, but AEW President Tony Khan stepped out to announce that Sky is injured and unable to perform. Sky’s replacement, Komander, was later introduced by Khan. Full Rampage spoilers are available by clicking here.

Sky has only recently returned to the ring after a one-year absence for undisclosed reasons. On the July 8 Collision episode, he defeated Action Andretti in his first bout since losing the AEW TNT Title to Wardlow on the July 6, 2022 Dynamite.

There is no information on the nature of Sky’s injury or how long he will be away.

