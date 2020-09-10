AEW Star Jack Evans Reveals Injury

AEW star Jack Evans is currently out of action with an injury.

Evans has not wrestled since the August 25 edition of AEW Dark, which saw he and Angelico defeat Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in tag team action. That episode was taped on August 13. Evans came to the ring with Angelico during last night’s Dynamite episode for the loss to Orange Cassidy. A fan tweeted and asked if Evans and Angelico had upset “somebody backstage to get this kind of treatment” but Evans responded with comments on his injury. He noted that he has a hairline fracture in his left cheekbone, and has not been medically cleared to wrestle.

“No, no kind of heat or anything. I have a hairline fracture in my left cheekbone so I am waiting to be cleared,” Evans tweeted.

Stay tuned for updates on Evans.