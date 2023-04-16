AEW Star Juice Robinson Suspended By NJPW

AEW star Juice Robinson has been suspended by NJPW.

The main event of Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view was supposed to be Robinson vs. Fred Rosser. During Rosser’s entrance, it was revealed that he had reserved a ringside seat for Robinson’s wife, AEW star Toni Storm, who did not appear. Before the match could begin, Robinson attacked Rosser with a piledriver on the ramp and a suplex on the floor.

The referee attempted to restore order, but Robinson knocked him down. Robinson entered the ring and took the seat reserved for his wife, which he then used to keep the attack on Rosser going. Robinson went for a quarter roll for the Left Hand of God, then finished Rosser off with a shot to the back of the head. Following the assault, Robinson took the mic and warned Rosser not to mention Storm’s name.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!,” Robinson said before leaving.

At tonight’s NJPW Collision, Robinson was set to face Lance Archer. On pay-per-view in Philadelphia, in a tournament match to determine a new #1 contender to IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega. Rosser will now take Robinson’s place in the match against Archer.

Rosser and Rocky Romero were set to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at tonight’s event. Homicide will now team up with Romero in place of Rosser.

Robinson has been suspended until further notice, according to a storyline statement issued by NJPW this morning.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On April 15 at Capital Collision, a scheduled match between Juice Robinson and Fred Rosser ended in a no contest when Robinson attacked Rosser before the bell, and also assaulted an official. New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the safety of its competitors and staff at the highest priority, and after careful consideration, has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended effective immediately and until further notice. As a result, Robinson will not compete at Collision in Philadelphia. NJPW apologises for the sudden card change and any inconvenience and disappointment caused,” they wrote.

