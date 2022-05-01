AEW Star Keith Lee Applying for New Trademark with USPTO

AEW star Keith Lee filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark Lee is applying for is “Essence of Excellence.”

Below are the goods and services for the trademark:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The filing date is April 30, 2022. Its interesting to note that the international class lists the trademark for “Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.”

You can view the information on the filing at the JUSTIA Trademarks search site by visiting this link.

