AEW Star Makes Surprise Appearance At The Mystery Wrestling 10 Event

AEW star RJ City made a surprise appearance at this past Sunday’s Mystery Wrestling 10 event, when he came out during a Death Match between London Lightning and Cecil Nyx. City dressed up exactly like Lighting and after speaking with him and looking at Lighting, City said that he used to be so beautiful. City then gestured drinking poison and said the poison was stinging and burning, leading to him falling into Lightning’s arms.

After collapsing, City told Lightning not to take so many stupid bumps and Nyx was then declared the winner after destroying the older version of Lightning.