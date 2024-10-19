AEW Star Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

An injured AEW star has been given the all-clear by the medical staff to return to the ring.

Sammy Guevara, the star in question, had a terrifying moment during the ROH TV tapings when he seemed to be knocked out during his match against Serpentico.

Serpentico attempted a cutter to counter a top-rope move, but missed and landed on Guevara’s head. They halted the fight, and Serpentico was declared the winner.

As a result, Guevara was stretchered to the back. Following the fight, Dave Meltzer reported that Guevara was believed to have suffered a concussion.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Guevara was seen walking around on his own after being checked out, and it was difficult to tell he had been stretchered earlier. He’s missed a few weeks of action since then.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Guevara had been cleared for ring action.

As of this writing, it is unclear when he will return.