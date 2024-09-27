AEW Star Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

AEW will welcome back one of its stars from the sidelines after an injury.

Thunder Rosa revealed earlier this month that she was sidelined due to a concussion. Rosa anticipated being out of action for a few weeks when the announcement was made on Busted Open Radio.

Rosa encouraged wrestlers who suspected they had a concussion to stop and not continue wrestling, as it was not worth it. She has been researching concussions and has hired former WWE star Chris Nowinski, who is the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The top AEW star last competed on the August 31st episode of AEW Collision, where she faced Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb, and Queen Aminata in a four-way match. The former AEW Women’s Champion recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres baseball game.

Rosa has been cleared to return, according to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We’re hoping to see her back in the ring soon.