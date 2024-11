According to Fightful Select, AEW star Mark Davis has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition. Davis, who made his return to AEW programming last week, has been out of in-ring action for over a year due to a knee injury.

Davis’ last AEW match took place at WrestleDream 2023, where he and Kyle Fletcher lost to FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).