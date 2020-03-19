AEW Star Misses Dynamite Due To Being Sick

F4WOnline.com is reporting that Marko Stunt was originally scheduled to team up with Jurassic Express on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite but didn’t appear due to being sick.

Stunt wrote on Twitter about the situation but ended up deleting the tweet:

“So, I originally wasn’t going to say anything, because everything is nuts right now, and I don’t want to alarm anyone. After talking to my boss’ and lots of contemplation, I decided to stay home this week due to being under the weather. I’m ok though! No need to worry.”