AEW Star Not Medically Cleared To Compete

Another AEW star has revealed that they were injured in the street fight on the January 13 edition of Rampage, that featured Tay Melo and Anna Jay AS against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Ruby and Nightingale were defeated in the match, but Anna suffered dislocated ribs as a result.

Melo revealed on Elite POV that she has had a protrusion on her back for several years and that it began acting up before the street fight.

“Yes, I have a protrusion on my back, so it’s something that I’ve been dealing with for more than ten years by now. I know how to go about it. So, before the match, I started feeling it a little bit, and the doctors in AEW, they’re super good. I told them, and they helped me see if it was okay to do it. They asked me, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it. Let’s go.’ I’ll never say no, let me tell you unless I’m really dying. I was like, I’m in pain. I knew I was in pain. The day before, let me tell you, I couldn’t walk,” Melo described. “I couldn’t walk at the airport. The walk was so long we had to get a wheelchair for me because I was not able to walk for too long. It was really bad.

Melo discussed receiving treatment the morning of the match, and the other women were concerned about her, but she persevered.

“Then, after the match, I checked everything,” Melo continued. “I went to the doctor…I went to a couple different doctors and our doctor in AEW. So I’m not cleared for now, but I will be really soon. I’m good, don’t worry. I want to be cleared, but the doctor is trying to hold me back a little bit to make sure I’m 100%. They told me I will be cleared in the next couple weeks. So I’ll be fine.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)