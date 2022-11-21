AEW Star Possibly Injured During Full Gear Title Match

When Jade Cargill defeated Nyla Rose to retain her TNT Title at AEW All Out, fans on social media noted that something seemed off about the match.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live that he believes someone was injured during the match. Alvarez made it clear that this is not an official announcement because AEW does not usually make announcements about injuries.

Alvarez said, “Jade Cargill defeated Nyla Rose. It was not a very good match. They made it through the match. I believe there may have been an injury during this match, which made things even worse. That is not confirmed.”

If there was an injury, we wish them a speedy recovery.