AEW Star Possibly Injured During Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage Taping

AEW star Dante Martin may have been injured during Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago.

Top Flight, Dante, and his brother Darius Martin, kicked off the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR to a battle for the ROH World Tag Team Titles. Martin appeared to be injured at one point during the match and was examined by a doctor at ringside afterward.

Martin was helped to his feet after the match, but no further information was provided.

Martin has yet to comment on his current situation as of this writing.

Martin’s likely injury comes just a week after his brother Darius returned to the ring after a lengthy absence due to a terrible automobile accident in the spring.

Full Rampage spoilers from last night’s tapings can be found by clicking here.

Here are some shots of officials tending to Martin following the match: