AEW Star Possibly Making TV Return After Being Out For Several Months

Another top AEW star appears to be returning to TV soon.

Jose The Assistant tweeted a video of himself wearing what appears to be Andrade El Idolo’s black mask. Andrade also retweeted the post. He has been off AEW television since his suspension in September for the backstage incident with Sammy Guevara.

Andrade has also been out with a pectoral injury, for which he underwent surgery in November. Ric Flair recently stated on his podcast that Andrade is doing well and is close to returning to action. Andrade posted a photo of himself back in the gym in December.

Andrade made a cryptic post in January “BYE” tweet, and then he tweeted to Conrad Thompson, “someday I will be with you in the podcasts and I will talk about everything…. Sueña Interesante!”

Andrade has stated that he is on a three-year contract, indicating that he is under contract until next year.

Andrade's aforementioned posts: