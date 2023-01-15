AEW Star Praises The Acclaimed, Comments on Working With the Tag Team

AEW star Dax Harwood discussed The Acclaimed on a recent episode of his “FTR With Dax Harwood” podcast. Harwood praised Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, who currently hold the AEW tag team titles.

He said, “I was completely blown away. Blown away by both of ’em because Bowens was more than a decent wrestler. He’s incredible. I don’t want to say I was surprised because that makes me sound like I rated him low, because I didn’t rate him low. Then, I got in there with Caster and, man, wow, I don’t think — because he’s so good on the mic and with his raps and stuff — people don’t understand how good he is in the ring.”