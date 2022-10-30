AEW Star Praises The Bloodline and Discusses Why Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn Was Successful

AEW star Matt Hardy stated on the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, that he believes Romans Reigns’ heel turn has been successful.

This heel change came after Vince McMahon refused to turn Reigns heel despite fan outrage for years.

Hardy said:

“Yeah, I think it’s been really good. I honestly believe the biggest difference in being successful as a top draw as a heel nowadays is the fans because they just understand better. It’s kind of been whittled down to a smaller niche of pro wrestling fans, and they really get what’s going on.

I remember Vince was so hesitant for so many years to turn Roman into a heel. Roman as the top babyface, which he was being pushed and promoted as during that time, I knew whenever they decided to turn him heel, because fans were already booing, they were ready and it was gonna be easy to do, and all it was gonna do ultimately was make him into a much bigger star.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: