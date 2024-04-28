AEW Star Provides Update After He Was Hit By A Bus In New York City

AEW star Darby Allin recently took to his Instagram and provided an update on his health after he was hit by a bus in New York City.

Allin said he was crossing the street and that is how he got hit by a bus. Allin also shared a photo of his face that was obviously hurt badly, but he said he was able to see a show on Broadway so apparently he is not in the hospital and he will be okay.

Allin was written off of AEW TV last month during a match with “Switchblade” Jay White because he was scheduled to climb Mt. Everest. It was later revealed that Allin suffered a broken foot during the match with White, which means he will be out of in-ring action until he gets cleared.

You can check out Allin’s post below.