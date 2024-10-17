AEW Star Provides Update On His Injury

AEW star Dalton Castle appeared on the “Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his torn bicep injury and when he is expected to be back in action.

Castle said, “I tore my bicep. That was back in July. It was the last match I had. The guy I was wrestling, it was just a freak accident. It hurt. I was freaking out. The guy I was wrestling took a cheap shot at me or advantage of the situation. It sucks. I was supposed to go hiking the next day. I lost the match. I lost my hiking trip. Now, I spend every day in physical therapy, and on the weekends, I go antiquing. No, the injury wasn’t his fault. He just didn’t back down after it. We were friends, I thought we were friends, me and this guy. I was like, ‘Hey, I need a second.’ He’s like, ‘No, no timeouts.’ I don’t want to get into it. I try not to think about it too much. The time off sucks. I’m just focusing on enjoying the time off and working on getting better. Not watching wrestling and keeping my mind off it. Then, my friends will do something cool and I’ll have to watch it. Then I get sucked in and get excited. I recognize that I’m still very much hurt and I get angry. It’s this rollercoaster cycle of emotions. It’s real fun. We’re projecting end of the year. I’m thinking January, I’m back.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.



