AEW Star Publicly Praises CM Punk For An “Unspeakable Act Of Kindness”

After his actions at All Out, CM Punk reportedly has some AEW wrestlers who don’t want to see him return to the company, but he also has supporters. FTR, Danhausen, and Brody King stand out in particular.

Danhausen had previously stated that he tore his right pectoral muscle while competing with Orange Cassidy and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a four-way match at Revolution against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, The Acclaimed, and The Gunns. He will miss several months of action.

Punk recently went on an Instagram rant about Jon Moxley’s pitch for a short match on Dynamite and ripping Jericho. As was previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan and Punk were negotiating for him to return before the post.

Danhausen recently thanked Punk in a tweet for doing something special for him. He posted the following:

“I’ve had a rough month with everything going on and a great friend of mine Pepsi Phil surprised me today with my holy grail collectible in an unspeakable act of kindness amongst other suspected unspeakable acts of kindness. He’ll be mad that I posted this. IDC this is my revenge. One more note, this man has checked on me literally every single day since I got injured and since the loss of my cousin to make sure I’m okay aside from normal friend talk. So has @Brodyxking (he will bully me).”