AEW Star Pulled From MLP Mayhem Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”

AEW star Harley Cameron will no longer be appearing at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP) Mayhem on March 14 and 15 in Windsor, as the promotion confirmed her removal from the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cameron previously wrestled for MLP at their debut event, Forged in Excellence, last October. At that show, she teamed with Laynie Luck in a losing effort against Kylie Rae and Miyu Yamashita.

MLP issued an update regarding her absence and assured fans that a replacement would be announced soon.

“UPDATE: We’re sad to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, @harleycameron_ is not able to make #MLPWrestling MAYHEM Weekend. Stay tuned for the replacement announcement in one hour at 12pm!”

Despite Cameron’s absence, MLP Mayhem is set to feature a stacked card. The main event will see NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thomas Latimer defend his title against Bishop Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin).

Other confirmed talent for the event includes, PCO, Kaito Kiyomiya, Raj Singh, Gisele Shaw, Kylie Rae, Taiji Ishimori, Billy Gunn, and KUSHIDA.

As of now, there is no word on why Cameron was pulled from the event or whether she will be rescheduled for future MLP shows. Fans can expect an announcement on her replacement soon.

