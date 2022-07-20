AEW Star Pulled From Tonight’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest Match

The six-woman tag match for tonight’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 episode has been changed to a 2-on-2 tag team match between Athena and Willow Nightingale against Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan due to Leila Grey not being cleared to wrestle

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was recently revealed that Ricky Starks will face Cole Karter for the FTW Championship. After being released from WWE NXT, where he competed as Two Dimes, Karter returned to AEW at the Dark tapings. For spoilers from those tapings, click here.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA:

– Cole Karter (fka WWE NXT’s Troy Donovan) answers Open Challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks

– Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan vs. Athena and Willow Nightingale

– Brody King vs. Darby Allin

– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

– Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage