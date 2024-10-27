AEW Star Pulled From Upcoming CMLL Events Due To Concussion

CMLL announced that AEW star Willow Nightingale will not be able to compete at their events this weekend due to a concussion she suffered at their Women’s Grand Prix event last October 25th. As a result, Zeuxis replaced Nightingale on Sabado de Arena Coliseo and Persephone is set to replace her on Domingo Familiar.

There is no word yet on how long Nightingale will be out of action and if she will miss more in-ring time, especially with AEW.