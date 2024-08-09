AEW Star Pulls Out Of Indy Event Following WWE Speculation

An AEW star pulled out of a scheduled booking since his contract with the company is about to expire and WWE is interested.

Several media publications have already stated that WWE is interested in Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix when their contracts expire. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, AEW internally believes the Lucha Bros will depart the promotion for WWE once their AEW contracts expire.

This was then confirmed by WrestlePurists and Fightful Select, with further comments noting that Penta’s deal goes up first, followed by Fenix’s in September. This week, Sean Ross Sapp stated that Lucha Bros. prefers to be a package deal rather than go to NXT. It was also stated that the two sides have yet to strike an agreement because they must wait till their AEW contracts expire.

Fenix, who last appeared on AEW television on the August 20th edition of Collision, has withdrawn from a booking with New Era Wrestling for a September 2nd show in El Paso, Texas.

Typically, when WWE is going to contract someone, they may sometimes remove them from future independent shows. It’s unclear if that’s the situation here.

The promotion has issued the following statement:

“Rey Fénix will be unable to participate in our Lucha Libre event on September 27th due to personal circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, as it is beyond our control. However, we remain committed to delivering the finest Lucha Libre experience in El Paso. We assure you of this promise. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the event lineup.”