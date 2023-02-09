AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite

Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:

“I looked down my hands were covered in blood and I looked at my sweet Liv, her head had cracked my windshield. She was not moving at all and I put my finger underneath her nose and thank God she was breathing. Then off in a distance, police sirens began to roar.”

“I’m the type of guy who grabbed Liv’s lifeless body and switched seats with her so when the cop showed up I wasn’t the one driving.”

Kingston posted on Twitter, “Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show. F**k ortiz f**k house of black and f**k the roster. Born aline die alone I tried. I don’t need anyone including mox and penta. F**k everyone. Especially the “pillars ”

Kingston is known for kayfabe, so you never know whether he’s shooting or working, but it appears he’s just tweeting things he says on TV. Kingston has been recently speaking negatively about MJF. Kingston vs. MJF appears to be a must-see match this year.

During Dynamite this week, Kingston said of MJF’s promo segment, “So how long was that long winded fake bullsh*t take from MJF?”

He also added, “Big Katie Vick energy last night.”

You can check out Kingston’s tweets below:

Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show. Fuck ortiz fuck house of black and fuck the roster. Born aline die alone I tried. I don't need anyone including mox and penta. Fuck everyone. Especially the "pillars " — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 9, 2023

So how long was that long winded fake bullshit take from MJF? — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 9, 2023