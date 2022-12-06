AEW Star Reacts to History-Making 100th Defeat

Serpentico has changed the course of AEW history.

Serpentico lost to Lee Moriarty in singles action on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Serpentico suffered his 100th career defeat in AEW.

According to the official AEW website, Serpentico had a record of 13-99 going into Monday’s Elevation episode. His overall record in 2022 is 1-43. Luther, Serpentico’s Chaos Project partner, has a career record of 12-50 in AEW and a 2022 overall record of 0-10.

Serpentico hasn’t won a match since defeating Vary Morales at the AEW Dark tapings on June 11, 2022. His previous victory was over Marko Stunt at the September 11, 2021 Dark tapings.

Serpentico tweeted on the milestone and wrote, “…and let this be a lesson to you all: get knocked down 100 times and get back 101, it ain’t over until you decide it’s over, sometimes it takes 100 tries to win, death can have SNAKEMAN when it earns SNAKEMAN, other motivational stuff you can easily google”

Aaron Solo has a 22-70 AEW career record, while Fuego Del Sol has a 13-62 AEW career record.

Emi Sakura has the most AEW career losses in the women’s division, with a record of 33-36, and Nyla Rose has a record of 82-34.

