AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him

Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism.

Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.

“I’ll give you an example of what I thought was just literal bullshit,” Flair began. “The Japanese young man that was chopping Danielson on his knees the other night. Come on, those chops couldn’t have broken an egg. If you’re gonna chop somebody, God damn it, hit them hard. It’s not gonna hurt you.”

The Nature Boy then asked co-host Conrad Thompson if he had seen the match, but Thompson couldn’t recall the exact moment. He went on to say that the location was embarrassing.

“Daniel was on his knees,” Flair continued. “And the guy was going, ‘Yah.’ I mean, give me a break. It’s embarrassing. In Japan, in the 80s, that Japanese kid would have got the shit slapped out of him just walking back into the locker room door. If you’re gonna hit someone like that, and you’re trying to get the crowd to go ‘Wooo!’ or react, you’ve gotta hit ’em hard.”

The chops can be seen in the video below.

Takeshita responded to the criticism on Twitter. He acknowledged that he needed to work on his chops more and thanked Flair for his advice. Takeshita also expressed a desire to learn to chop from Flair and promised to improve.

“I have the utmost respect for Ric Flair. It is incredible to me that he mentioned me. I need to practice a lot as I haven’t done much chopping in Japan. Thanks for the advice. I would like you to actually teach me if possible. Watch my chops grow from now on,” Takeshita wrote.

As of this writing, Flair had not responded to Takeshita.

Takeshita’s full tweet is below, along with video of the chops:

The chops in question pic.twitter.com/CYwf3yCSVQ — Joseph Santangelo (@joeasks) January 25, 2023