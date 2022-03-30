AEW Star Recovering From “What Is Hopefully A Short-Term Knee Injury”

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has been dealing with a knee injury:

“I really like Anthony a great deal. He’s been injured. We don’t think it’s anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that’s jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He’s been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It’s been a few weeks I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back. He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.”

Bowens last competed during the March 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite when him and Max Caster lost to the AEW tag team champions Jurassic Express.