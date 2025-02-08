AEW Star Released From Company After Domestic Battery Arrest

Thomas Wansaw, better known as Bear Boulder of The Iron Savages tag team in AEW, was arrested on January 13, 2025, at 4:45 PM in Winter Garden, Florida. The 34-year-old wrestler is facing charges of battery by strangulation.

According to reports, Orange County deputies were dispatched to Wansaw’s residence following a call from his fiancée, who is the alleged victim. Deputy Javier Rincon documented in his report that she claimed to have been “physically battered” by Wansaw.

PWInsider reports that sources indicate Wansaw is no longer with AEW. Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote that Wansaw has been fired from the company.

At this time, AEW has not publicly commented on the situation or Wansaw’s status with the company. More updates are expected as legal proceedings unfold.

PWInsider.com obtained details from the official incident report written by Rincon, which outlines the events leading to Wansaw’s arrest.

“I observed what appeared [to be] several injuries on [deleted] and photographs were taken and uploaded to Axon Evidence to be attached to the report. According to [deleted], she sustained injuries around her neck which included red marks as well scratches just below her neck just above her breast. The back of [deleted] neck was also red and appeared it was battered as well. [Deleted] also sustained a bruise that appeared to be bright red on her right hand. According to [Deleted], she was in a verbal argument with Thomas Wansaw that escalated into a physical altercation when he pushed her to the ground. Thomas Wansaw then placed his foot onto her throat causing [deleted] to lose consciousness and black out. [Deleted] stated she gained consciousness approximately five to ten minutes later and was able to retreat outside to a patio/balcony area and call 911.

“[Deleted] stated she believes Thomas Wansaw picked her up and placed her on the couch as that is where she was when she regained consciousness. [Deleted] stated this was not the first time Thomas Wansaw has been physically violent with her and it has happened approximately five to ten times over the course of their relationship. [Deleted] also stated when Thomas Wansaw is attending his anger management courses, he is a completely different person. [Deleted] was cooperative but then during the investigation she stated she did not want Thomas Wansaw to go to jail as it will cause a great financial strain on their relationship.

“[Deleted] did begin to complete a written statement but decided not to finish it because she did not want him to go to jail. [Deleted] did make the comment that if she recanted her story would he not go to jail and she was advised that would not happen at this point.

I read Thomas Wansaw his Miranda Warning and he was very cooperative and agreed to speak with me. Thomas Wansaw’s account of what occurred was consistent with [deleted’]’s testimony. Thomas Wansaw stated he knows what he did was not right but [deleted] made some negative comments about his job and he became upset.

Thomas Wansaw did state he placed his foot on her neck and it did appear [deleted] did lose consciousness and that is why he picked her up off the floor and placed her on the couch. Thomas Wansaw did mention [deleted] did pull a knife on him earlier in the day during another argument but he would not elaborate and did not want to pursue the issue.

I placed Thomas Wansaw under arrest for violation of Florida State Statute 784.031, Battery by Strangulation (domestic violence) and transported him to the Orange County Detention Facility for processing without incident. [deleted] declined several requests by deputies on scene for medical attention to respond and clear her. [deleted] stated she will drive herself to the local hospital for evaluation. My agency issued body worn camera was activated during this entire call.”