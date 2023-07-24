AEW Star Reportedly Ahead Of Schedule In Recovery From Injury

During the ROH Death Before Dishonor pre-show match featuring Darius Martin and Action Andretti, ROH issued an injury update on one AEW talent.

Ian Riccaboni provided an update on Dante Martin, who suffered an injury while wrestling in the Reach for the Sky ladder match at the ROH Supercard of Honor event. He hurt himself while attempting to take a destroyer from Penta El Zero Miedo off a ladder through multiple tables. Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Riccaboni said Martin was ahead of schedule in his recovery because it went unnoticed.

“By the way, one thing that Ian Riccaboni said on the Ring of Honor show is that Dante Martin is recovering. There’s the first word we’ve heard on TV about Dante Martin in forever. Dante Martin is ahead of schedule. That’s the only thing he said that’s good regarding his recovery. So he talked like, I don’t know about…again, I mean how much that was a brutal injury and Dante Martin’s big thing is his leaping ability and speed. And, that was the worst kind of, it, it was terrible. It’d be a terrible injury for anyone but even worse for a guy like him. So, hopefully, I don’t know that he can make a hundred percent, but if he can make 90%, that’s a miracle. And he’ll have a great career if he can get a 90% thing. It certainly sounded like he was on his way back. I don’t wanna say soon, but on his way back.”

