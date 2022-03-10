AEW Star Reportedly Injured At Revolution PPV

Orange Cassidy reportedly suffered an injury at AEW Revolution.

Cassidy competed in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, which also included Keith Lee, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs and the winner, Wardlow. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cassidy injured his shoulder during the bout.

The injury reportedly occurred when Cassidy was launched out of the ring by Lee, onto Cage and Starks. Cassidy went a bit further than Cage and Starks, and took a bad landing. Cassidy was then checked out by doctors at ringside, and he did not return to the match.

There’s no word yet on the severity of Cassidy’s shoulder injury, or how much ring time he will miss.