During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the Serena Deeb vs. Riho match from this week’s AEW Dynamite:

“Serena Deeb’s got a bad knee so she was really limited so they really just had to wrestle, but they both wrestled so well, like both of them in and out of moves and everything. It was just a technical wrestling match, I think they both impressed everyone. I saw everyone after the match raving about the match.”