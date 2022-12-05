AEW Star Responds to Claims That People Were Not Listening to William Regal’s Advice

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was an allegation that William Regal “immediately” regretted his decision to sign with AEW.

It was also mentioned that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other seasoned competitors for guidance recently.

The following was posted on Twitter by Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio in response to recent rumors that Regal is leaving AEW.

“So what I’m picking up is Regal done w/ AEW, back to WWE soon. Close w/ HHH but also his wisdom & coaching not appreciated/received the way you would think by some in AEW locker room who feel they have 6-figure multi year deals & Regal’s advice is behind times or beneath them.”

AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. gave a response to LaBar:

“This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV.”

“I know you said ‘some’, I just didn’t want the narrative to be that he was just standing there preaching to the air. Some days there would be 10 guys out there soaking it in, some days it would just be me and wheeler and Lee. I didn’t mind when his attention wasn’t spread as thin.”

This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV. — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) December 5, 2022