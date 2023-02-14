AEW Star Responds to Konnan’s Criticism of Konosuke Takeshita

Miro has defended fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita after Konnan took a shot at the rising star on the latest Keepin’ it 100 episode.

On last week’s Dynamite episode, when Takeshita faced off against AEW World Champion MJF, Konnan reacted to the wrestler imitating Eddie Guerrero’s signature finisher, the frog splash.

Today, Miro defended Takeshita on Twitter by writing the following:

“I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup.”

Takeshita has yet to respond publicly to Konnan’s comments.

Konnan tweeted that his comments were meant to be a joke, writing, “the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it. if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u..”

