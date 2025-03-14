AEW Star Return Delayed Due To Injury

AEW will be without Juice Robinson for a while longer following an injury sustained during a basic move in late 2024.

Robinson wrestled Will Ospreay in a Gold League match on the November 30, 2024, episode of AEW Collision as part of the AEW Continental Classic. During the match, Robinson reportedly suffered a broken fibula from a sunset flip spot.

Shortly after, Robinson was spotted on crutches during WrestleCade weekend, before AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the injury and announced that Kommander would replace him in the tournament.

According to Fightful Select, there are creative plans for Switchblade Jay White, but it is unclear if those plans involve Bullet Club Gold.

The Gunns returned after Austin’s injury and had a short program, but they have not been featured on TV much since.

Robinson is still expected to miss more time, but there is no official return date yet. AEW will likely wait for full medical clearance before reintroducing him to television.

We wish Juice Robinson a speedy recovery and will provide further updates as they become available.