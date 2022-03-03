AEW Star Returns From Injury On This Week’s Dynamite

Darius Martin of Top Flight made his return from injury during the March 2nd 2022 edition of Dynamite. Darius reunited with his brother Dante for the tag-team Casino Royale match. Darius had ACL knee surgery back in April of 2021.

Darius made it to the end of match but was ultimately eliminated by Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. The Bucks will compete for the AEW tag team titles at Sunday’s Revolution PPV.