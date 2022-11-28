AEW Star Reveals a New Look

AEW star Hikaru Shida has debuted a new look by posting a video on Instagram of herself sporting a new hairdo that differs from her previous look.

Shida now features red highlights rather than purple, as seen below:

The red highlights were a previous look she wore before switching to purple.

Shida defeated Nyla Rose in a No DQ match at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view event to win the AEW Women’s Title. Shida held the title for 373 days, making her the second longest-reigning AEW Women’s Champion in the promotion’s short existence.

At Double or Nothing 2021, she lost the AEW Women’s Title to Britt Baker. Shida’s most recent AEW bout was on Rampage last Friday, when she defeated Queen Aminata.