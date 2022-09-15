AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.

El Idolo is well-known for his distinctive offensive, which is a combination of lucha libre and a forceful approach.

El Idolo, on the other hand, revealed a banned WWE finisher in a Twitter response to a fan who submitted a video of his spinning back elbow from his match against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver Philadelphia.

In response, Andrade stated that he was unable to use the move any longer. It is possible that the reason he is unable to perform it is because it is too close to the finisher that Chris Jericho does, which is called the Judas Effect.

El Idolo was last seen competing earlier this month at the All Out pay-per-view, when he was defeated by MJF in the Casino Ladder Match. MJF went on to win the match.

You can check out his reply below: